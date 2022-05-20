WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) CEO Christopher Beals Sells 29,442 Shares

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Beals sold 29,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $161,047.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 702,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,542.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $5.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46. WM Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $22.24. The stock has a market cap of $747.45 million, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.26.

Get WM Technology alerts:

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.39 million. WM Technology had a net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 133.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in WM Technology by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in WM Technology by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in WM Technology by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAPS. Piper Sandler cut their price target on WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WM Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WM Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

About WM Technology (Get Rating)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.