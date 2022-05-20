WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) COO Juan Jose Feijoo-Osorio Sells 14,643 Shares of Stock

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) COO Juan Jose Feijoo-Osorio sold 14,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $80,097.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 411,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MAPS opened at $5.50 on Friday. WM Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $22.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.45 million, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.26.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.39 million. WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 133.55% and a net margin of 22.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in WM Technology by 263.8% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WM Technology by 40.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,687,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,144 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP grew its holdings in WM Technology by 15.9% during the third quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 2,863,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,517,000 after acquiring an additional 392,041 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of WM Technology by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after purchasing an additional 562,140 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,381,000. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WM Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

About WM Technology

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

