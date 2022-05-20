WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) General Counsel Brian Camire Sells 7,324 Shares of Stock

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) General Counsel Brian Camire sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $40,062.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 212,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,732.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
WM Technology stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $747.45 million, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.26. WM Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $22.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46.
WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.39 million. WM Technology had a net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 133.55%. As a group, analysts predict that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Falcon Edge Capital LP lifted its stake in WM Technology by 15.9% in the third quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 2,863,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,517,000 after acquiring an additional 392,041 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in WM Technology by 63.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in WM Technology by 263.8% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180,937 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WM Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 301,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 15,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.
WM Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.
