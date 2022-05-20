WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of WSFS Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.80.

WSFS opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.09. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.20.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Nancy J. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $41,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,639.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $82,925.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 74,294 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,991,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,724,000 after acquiring an additional 32,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

