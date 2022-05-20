WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Cut to C$177.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$192.00 to C$177.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

WSPOF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$186.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WSP Global has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $186.18.

Shares of WSPOF stock opened at $108.63 on Monday. WSP Global has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $149.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.32.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

