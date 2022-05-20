Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives $44.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XENE shares. TheStreet upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $1,003,330.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $285,438.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,047. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

XENE opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $36.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.75.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.94% and a negative net margin of 360.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.