Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives $44.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XENE shares. TheStreet upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $1,003,330.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $285,438.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,047. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
XENE opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $36.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.75.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.94% and a negative net margin of 360.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.
About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.