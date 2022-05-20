Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%.

Xerox has decreased its dividend by an average of 2,500.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Xerox alerts:

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Xerox has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $25.53.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Naresh Shanker sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $183,612.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,373.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,346,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $22,837,030.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,461,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,505,581.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Xerox by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,409,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,920,000 after acquiring an additional 516,368 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Xerox during the first quarter worth about $9,659,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Xerox by 20.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 560,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 94,090 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Xerox by 212.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 94,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 64,397 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Xerox by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,230,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,853,000 after acquiring an additional 61,075 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.33.

Xerox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.