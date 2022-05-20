Xion Finance (XGT) Price Hits $0.0070 on Major Exchanges

Xion Finance (XGT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 20th. Xion Finance has a total market cap of $69,228.84 and approximately $479.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Xion Finance has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. One Xion Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.71 or 0.01136774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.65 or 0.00515966 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,226.31 or 1.80067417 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00033017 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008985 BTC.

Xion Finance Coin Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

