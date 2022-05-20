XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $48.88

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.88 and last traded at $49.07, with a volume of 25211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XPO. Bank of America raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.07.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after buying an additional 906,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,479,000 after acquiring an additional 424,449 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in XPO Logistics by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,914,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,156,000 after purchasing an additional 148,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,439,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,592,000 after purchasing an additional 325,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

