XSGD Tops 1-Day Volume of $441,231.00 (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 20th. In the last week, XSGD has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $104.75 million and approximately $441,231.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00002324 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 241.4% against the dollar and now trades at $867.40 or 0.02968150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.61 or 0.00511946 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00033298 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,205.43 or 1.75218525 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008877 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 183,557,144 coins and its circulating supply is 154,225,609 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

