YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $83.84

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $83.84 and traded as low as $65.12. YASKAWA Electric shares last traded at $66.00, with a volume of 19,831 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.39.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

