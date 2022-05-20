YF Link Market Cap Achieves $1.29 Million (YFL)

YF Link (YFL) traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One YF Link coin can currently be bought for approximately $24.99 or 0.00082084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $2.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YF Link has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YF Link alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,513.71 or 1.00220114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00101669 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YFL is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.