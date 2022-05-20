Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 10.26 Per Share

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.26 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.’s previous dividend of $8.55. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON YNGA opened at GBX 1,324.36 ($16.33) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,412.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,470.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The stock has a market cap of £774.45 million and a PE ratio of 884.00. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 52-week low of GBX 1,286 ($15.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,685 ($20.77).
Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile (Get Rating)
