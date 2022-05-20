Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 10.26 Per Share

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.26 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.’s previous dividend of $8.55. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON YNGA opened at GBX 1,324.36 ($16.33) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,412.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,470.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The stock has a market cap of £774.45 million and a PE ratio of 884.00. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 52-week low of GBX 1,286 ($15.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,685 ($20.77).

Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

