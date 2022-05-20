YUMMY Market Capitalization Hits $2.06 Million (YUMMY)

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. YUMMY has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $121,943.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUMMY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YUMMY has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.94 or 0.00816759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.31 or 0.00500450 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00032947 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52,178.72 or 1.72582210 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008633 BTC.

YUMMY Coin Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

Buying and Selling YUMMY

