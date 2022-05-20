Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Will Announce Earnings of $5.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) to report $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.41 to $6.44. Nutrien posted earnings of $2.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 166.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year earnings of $16.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.34 to $17.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $17.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. began coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

NYSE:NTR traded down $5.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.15. The stock had a trading volume of 268,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,686. The stock has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

