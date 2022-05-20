Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) to report $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.35. Penn National Gaming posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

PENN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 53,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 597.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 18,113 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average is $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.35. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $86.40.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

