Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to Post $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) will announce earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on RBA shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.14.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,393,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,241,000 after purchasing an additional 77,438 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 63.8% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,492,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,411 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.3% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,801,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,429,000 after purchasing an additional 109,980 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,617,000 after purchasing an additional 747,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,167,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,992,000 after buying an additional 112,742 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RBA opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $76.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.62 and its 200 day moving average is $60.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

