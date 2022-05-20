Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $923.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) will report sales of $923.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $832.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $943.63 million. Trimble reported sales of $945.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year sales of $3.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TRMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $191,946.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 44.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,432,000 after buying an additional 160,495 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 59.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 11.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 469,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,632,000 after buying an additional 49,542 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

TRMB traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $65.23. 1,315,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,079. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $59.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

