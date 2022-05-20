Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Vericel reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.31 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VCEL shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $27,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $160,888. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 718,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after acquiring an additional 35,755 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,601,000 after acquiring an additional 196,635 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 38.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 17,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 1.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 232,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.79. 564,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,982. Vericel has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.16 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.61.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

