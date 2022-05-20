Zacks: Analysts Expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Will Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.31. Amedisys posted earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.81 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share.

AMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group raised Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.06.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,536.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMED. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 341.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after purchasing an additional 102,246 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED stock traded up $3.02 on Friday, reaching $126.40. The company had a trading volume of 290,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amedisys has a one year low of $109.53 and a one year high of $276.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.48 and its 200 day moving average is $150.90.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

