Zacks: Analysts Expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.15. CAE also reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CAE.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAE. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Desjardins decreased their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CAE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 81.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.69. CAE has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,064,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $581,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608,592 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 158.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,689,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,188 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth $71,645,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAE in the first quarter worth $58,679,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in CAE by 15.9% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,907,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,074,000 after buying an additional 1,637,622 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

