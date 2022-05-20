Zacks: Analysts Expect Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) to report sales of $14.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the highest is $18.75 million. Foghorn Therapeutics reported sales of $280,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,035.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $51.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.92 million to $60.17 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $56.53 million, with estimates ranging from $34.60 million to $75.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Foghorn Therapeutics.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,124.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FHTX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

FHTX stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,563. Foghorn Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 3.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHTX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

