Zacks: Analysts Expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). FuelCell Energy also posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. The company had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. FuelCell Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

FCEL stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.59. 365,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,680,394. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 69.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 288,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 118,221 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 513.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 805,976 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 674,506 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,692 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 23,975 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,651,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,123,184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,550,000 after buying an additional 292,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

