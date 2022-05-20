Zacks: Analysts Expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.16. Koppers reported earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $459.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koppers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE KOP traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.42. The stock had a trading volume of 100,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,802. The firm has a market cap of $515.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average of $29.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.60%.

In related news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $29,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $85,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Koppers by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

