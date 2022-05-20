Zacks: Analysts Expect Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Posted by on May 20th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSNGet Rating) to report ($0.53) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.60). Mersana Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.98). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.10% and a negative net margin of 8,826.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 211,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $707,747.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,087,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,092,790. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 598,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $2,499,999.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,120,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,084.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 944,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,627,152 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,056,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 156,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.

About Mersana Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.