Zacks: Analysts Expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.88 Million

Equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) will announce $80.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.90 million. PAR Technology posted sales of $68.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year sales of $325.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $318.30 million to $331.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $373.35 million, with estimates ranging from $364.99 million to $381.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.33. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the first quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of PAR Technology stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,237. PAR Technology has a one year low of $28.87 and a one year high of $74.50. The company has a market capitalization of $957.62 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

