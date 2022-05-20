Zacks: Analysts Expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to Post $1.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.53. QCR posted earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year earnings of $6.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $6.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. QCR had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 16.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

QCRH stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.49. 171,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,766. The company has a market capitalization of $944.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. QCR has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $62.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in QCR by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 109,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in QCR by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in QCR by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in QCR by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in QCR by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

