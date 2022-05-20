Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) to report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amplitude’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Amplitude will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amplitude.
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Amplitude’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $18.87. The company had a trading volume of 41,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,776. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $87.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.64.
In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 552,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $11,216,399.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick W. Grady bought 186,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,819,310.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 63.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,672,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Amplitude by 658.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. SC US Ttgp LTD. grew its position in shares of Amplitude by 1,090.0% during the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 2,798,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,750 shares during the period. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.
About Amplitude (Get Rating)
Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.
