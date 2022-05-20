Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.35. Brandywine Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDN. Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE BDN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.68. 1,578,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,866. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,085.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,221,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,444 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,206,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,839,000 after acquiring an additional 99,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,023,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,086 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,885,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,147,000 after acquiring an additional 265,193 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,962,000 after acquiring an additional 30,702 shares during the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

