Zacks: Brokerages Expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. CECO Environmental posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $92.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.09 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CECE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

CECE stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.88 million, a P/E ratio of 77.13, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.60. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $8.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 13,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $76,820.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 17,893 shares of company stock valued at $103,170 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

