Zacks: Brokerages Expect Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) to Post $1.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.28. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $5.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Consensus Cloud Solutions.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 90.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 90.94 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCSI. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $477,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $23,980,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CCSI traded down 0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 48.02. 1,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,848. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a twelve month low of 34.81 and a twelve month high of 69.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 55.18 and a 200 day moving average of 57.65.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions (Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.