Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to Post $0.44 EPS

Brokerages expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) will report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.48. Lumen Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lumen Technologies.
Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.
NYSE LUMN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.36. 12,300,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,507,710. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $15.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,598,000 after buying an additional 6,048,140 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,933,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,029,000 after buying an additional 3,466,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $43,373,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,230,000 after buying an additional 2,919,199 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after buying an additional 2,726,090 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lumen Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.
