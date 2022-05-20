Zacks: Brokerages Expect LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.18 Million

Equities analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXPGet Rating) will report $82.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LXP Industrial Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.98 million and the lowest is $81.20 million. LXP Industrial Trust posted sales of $81.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will report full year sales of $332.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $327.40 million to $336.27 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $370.13 million, with estimates ranging from $337.88 million to $396.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LXP Industrial Trust.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. The company had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

NYSE:LXP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.07. 1,608,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,852,615. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $14.58. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $16.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In other LXP Industrial Trust news, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 4,370 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $50,255.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,503.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray purchased 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,166.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,844 shares in the company, valued at $808,963.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

