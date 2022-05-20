Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AgileThought Inc. is a provider of digital transformation services, custom software development and next-generation technologies. It serves architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists and other experts. AgileThought Inc., formerly known as LIV Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Shares of AgileThought stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03. AgileThought has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

AgileThought ( NASDAQ:AGIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AgileThought will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in AgileThought in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in AgileThought by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in AgileThought in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AgileThought in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in AgileThought in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 26.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

