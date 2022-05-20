Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) to Sell

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BigCommerce Holdings Inc. provides software-as-a-service ecommerce platform. It operates principally in San Francisco, Sydney and London. BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Austin. “

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BIGC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.12.

Shares of BIGC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,861,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.69. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.90.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $592,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $39,068.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,226.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,715 shares of company stock worth $4,379,630 in the last ninety days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,940,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,226,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,656,000 after purchasing an additional 711,750 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,003,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in BigCommerce by 207.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 934,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,040,000 after purchasing an additional 630,600 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BigCommerce (Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BigCommerce (BIGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.