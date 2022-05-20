Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

GRTX stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. Galera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $10.79.

Galera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galera Therapeutics (GRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.