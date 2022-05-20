Zacks Investment Research Lowers Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Corp. is an asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is containership owner/operator while APR is in mobile power solutions as a lessor and operator. Atlas Corp., formerly known as Seaspan Corporation, is based in HONG KONG, China. “

Get Atlas alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ATCO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Atlas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.38.

NYSE:ATCO opened at $12.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Atlas has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $16.49.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Atlas had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 13.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlas will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Atlas during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Atlas during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Atlas by 690.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas (ATCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.