Zacks Investment Research Lowers EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.90.

EPR opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 8.14.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.54%.

In other EPR Properties news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $249,955.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 145,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,680 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 181.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 27,264 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPR Properties (EPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.