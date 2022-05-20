Zacks Investment Research Lowers Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Communications Parent Inc. offers services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice and Frontier Secure(R) digital protection solutions. Frontier Business(TM) offers communications solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is based in NORWALK, Conn. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FYBR. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $21.93 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average of $28.71.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 80.23% and a return on equity of 110.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter worth $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

