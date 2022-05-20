Zacks Investment Research Lowers Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.53.

NYSE:GENI opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. Genius Sports has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a negative net margin of 212.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its position in Genius Sports by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,477,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,848 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Genius Sports by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,388,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 104,663 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Genius Sports by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,343,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,063 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Genius Sports by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,945,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Genius Sports by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,753,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 103,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genius Sports (GENI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.