Zacks Investment Research Lowers Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.68.

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Marqeta has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. Marqeta’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

