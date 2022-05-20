Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) to “Buy”

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.26. 1,106,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 7.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39. The firm has a market cap of $47.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.20. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $2.52.

Iterum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 359.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 58,285 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.