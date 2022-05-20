Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) to “Buy”

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “
Shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.26. 1,106,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 7.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39. The firm has a market cap of $47.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.20. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $2.52.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 359.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 58,285 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.
About Iterum Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.
