Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes SNS-301, SNS-401 and SNS-VISTA. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON, Md. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensei Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.96.

NASDAQ SNSE opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.27 and a quick ratio of 18.27. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Peyer bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 21,203 shares of company stock valued at $76,800 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 565.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 11.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

