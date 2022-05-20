Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $24.54.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 55,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 475.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

