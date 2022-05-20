Zano Market Capitalization Achieves $7.25 Million (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. During the last seven days, Zano has traded up 50.8% against the US dollar. Zano has a market capitalization of $7.25 million and $85,799.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00002245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,188.77 or 1.00974932 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00038951 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00194519 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00090603 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00127851 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.57 or 0.00219907 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006789 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,201,443 coins and its circulating supply is 11,171,943 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

