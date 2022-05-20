Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) COO Harry Margolis Sells 6,000 Shares

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) COO Harry Margolis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $13,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 754,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Harry Margolis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 22nd, Harry Margolis sold 6,457 shares of Zevia PBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $21,695.52.

On Thursday, April 7th, Harry Margolis sold 5,874 shares of Zevia PBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $25,904.34.

Zevia PBC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 313,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,971. Zevia PBC has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $136.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05.

Zevia PBC ( NYSE:ZVIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 million. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 211.71% and a negative net margin of 39.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zevia PBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zevia PBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

About Zevia PBC (Get Rating)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

