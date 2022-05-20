Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CTO David A. Beitel Sells 1,280 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $52,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,358.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Zillow Group stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average of $52.84. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 249.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,054,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 1,235.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 787,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,020,000 after purchasing an additional 728,852 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 3,170.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 356,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,170,000 after purchasing an additional 345,126 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 1,445.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 326,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 305,684 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 1,646.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 248,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 233,912 shares during the period. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.95.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

