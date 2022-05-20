ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Announces $2.85 Quarterly Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 2.85 per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

NYSE ZIM opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.50 and a 200 day moving average of $62.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.42.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.65 by $1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 43.25% and a return on equity of 201.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 36.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ZIM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,626,000 after buying an additional 1,897,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 824,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,932,000 after buying an additional 40,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 32.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after acquiring an additional 73,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after acquiring an additional 32,568 shares during the period. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

