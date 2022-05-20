ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,522,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.32% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $89,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZIM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,370,000 after purchasing an additional 533,816 shares in the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Clarkson Capital lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.92. 32,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,679,173. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.09. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.65 by $1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 45.36% and a return on equity of 182.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 36.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.71%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.