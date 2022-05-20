ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Rating) shot up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. 56,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 170,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50.

Get ZK International Group alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ZK International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZK International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ZK International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ZK International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ZK International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 2.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZK International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZK International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.